“World Tour”: Pollstar’s List of the Top 20 Global Concert Tours

Pollstar’s List of the Top 20 Global Concert Tours

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours are listed below. The rankings are based on the average box office gross per city and the average ticket price for shows worldwide. This data has been provided to Pollstar, a trade publication, by concert promoters and venue managers. The list is for the week of 6/12/2023.

1. Coldplay

2. Luke Combs

3. Red Hot Chili Peppers

4. Morgan Wallen

5. Suga

6. Harry Styles

7. Ed Sheeran

8. Blink-182

9. Elton John

10. John Mayer

11. SZA

12. Post Malone

13. Grupo Firme

14. Rauw Alejandro

15. TOMORROW X TOGETHER

16. Roger Waters

17. Lizzo

18. Janet Jackson

19. Phish

20. Kenny Chesney

For more upcoming tour information, please visit www.pollstar.com.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

