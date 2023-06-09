“World Tour”: Pollstar’s List of the Top 20 Global Concert Tours

Pollstar’s List of the Top 20 Global Concert Tours
The Top 20 Global Concert Tours are listed below. The rankings are based on the average box office gross per city and the average ticket price for shows worldwide. This data has been provided to Pollstar, a trade publication, by concert promoters and venue managers. The list is for the week of 6/12/2023.
1. Coldplay
2. Luke Combs
3. Red Hot Chili Peppers
4. Morgan Wallen
5. Suga
6. Harry Styles
7. Ed Sheeran
8. Blink-182
9. Elton John
10. John Mayer
11. SZA
12. Post Malone
13. Grupo Firme
14. Rauw Alejandro
15. TOMORROW X TOGETHER
16. Roger Waters
17. Lizzo
18. Janet Jackson
19. Phish
20. Kenny Chesney
