“Wilkinson’s Top 10 Rugby Players”: “Top 10 Rugby Players of All Time Chosen by Artificial Intelligence: Wilkinson Ranks 5th”

“Top 10 Rugby Players of All Time Selected by Artificial Intelligence: Wilkinson Makes the Cut at 5th Place”

The Chat GPT Artificial Intelligence programme has recently shared its list of the top 10 men’s rugby players of all time. The AI-generated list comprises some of the greatest players to have ever played the game, a selection that is likely to match that of most esteemed rugby critics. Notably, however, some rugby fans may disagree with a few of the absentees, such as Alun Wyn Jones, Sergio Parrise, and Joost van der Westhuizen, since there is no representation from Springboks, Italians, Argentines, or Scotsmen in the top 10.

According to the post by Lovell Rugby, the following is the list of the top 10 rugby players of all time selected by the AI:

10. Serge Blanco

Blanco, nicknamed the Pele of Rugby, is France’s record try scorer with 38 tries. He held the previous record of 93 France Caps, and was amongst the inaugural players inducted into International Rugby Hall of Fame in 1997. He was also inducted into the IRB Hall of Fame in 2011.

9. Sean Fitzpatrick

Fitzpatrick captained the All Blacks for five years from 1992 to 1997. He was a part of the victorious 1987 Rugby World Cup team, won the Bledisloe Cup nine times, and the Tri Nations twice. He also won two Super Rugby championships with the Blues.

8. Sir Gareth Edwards

Edwards was voted the greatest rugby player of all time by a poll of international players in 2003 and was also voted the best player ever in Will Carling’s ‘Top 50 Greatest Rugby Players’. He won three Grand Slams and received a knighthood at the 2015 Birthday Honours. He is known for scoring The Greatest Try of All Time in the match between Barbarians and New Zealand in 1973. He also earned ten test caps for the British & Irish Lions and is considered to be Wales’ best ever player.

The list continues on page two, as per the link shared in the post by Lovell Rugby.

