“Death of Jacky Oh, popular ‘Wild ‘N’ Out’ personality and DC Young Fly’s collaborator, at 32”

Jacky Oh, who starred in ‘Wild ‘N’ Out’ alongside DC Young Fly, has passed away at the age of 32. A picture of Jacky Oh can be seen at the following link: https://i.ytimg.com/vi/9PJjeVge098/maxresdefault.jpg?sqp=-oaymwEmCIAKENAF8quKqQMa8AEB-AH-CYAC0AWKAgwIABABGFkgWihlMA8=&rs=AOn4CLAJ9-d8_11HJ-0VabIqwCOsSardjA.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook