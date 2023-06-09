“Wells High School Class of 2023 top achievers”: Top 10 students in Class of 2023 announced by Wells High School

Top 10 students of Class of 2023 announced by Wells High School

The Guidance Department at Wells High School in Maine has announced the top ten academic achievers for the Class of 2023. The list includes Isabella Bazata, Lucy Breton, Indie Brogan, Chloe Carbonneau, Willa Ferris, Olivia Hunter, Nicholas Olsen, Amelia Rider, Christos Stathoplos, and Eli Steere.

Willa Ferris has been named the valedictorian of the class. She is the daughter of Emelia Badman of Wells and will attend Dartmouth College, where she plans to study archaeology. Willa has received various awards, including the Student of the Trimester, Breakfast of Champions, Literary Achievement, and Math Book Awards, as well as the Dartmouth College Book Award. She has also been actively involved in extracurricular activities such as the Interact Club and Teen Trendsetters Club, among others.

Indie Brogan has been named the salutatorian of the class. He is the son of Anne and Jeff Brogan of Wells and will attend the University of Maine (Orono), where he intends to study Environmental and Civil Engineering. Indie has been designated as an AP Scholar and served as the president of the WHS Chapter of the National Honor Society. He has also been a member of the WHS track and cross country teams, earning accolades such as Rookie of the Year and MVP awards during his school career.

Chloe Carbonneau, daughter of Stephanie and Michael Carbonneau of Wells, plans to attend the College of Holy Cross in Worcester, Massachusetts, to study cellular biology. She has been a member of the National Honor Society and Interact Club, and has received a Book Award. Chloe has also been a valuable member of the WHS soccer and softball teams, and has volunteered her time coaching youth sports and aiding veterans in the community.

Olivia Hunter, daughter of Matthew and Jessica Hunter of Wells, will attend Northeastern University in Boston to major in clinical psychology and minor in neuroscience. Olivia has been a member of various clubs such as the Environmental Club, Civil Rights Club, and GTSA Club while at Wells High School. She is also a member of the National Honor Society and has been honored with Breakfast of Champions awards on multiple occasions. Olivia has donated numerous volunteer hours at the Safe Haven Humane Society in Wells.

Lucy Breton, daughter of Ashley and Daniel Breton of Wells, will attend the University of Richmond in the fall. She has been actively involved in her school community, serving as president of the Interact Club, treasurer of her class, and a member of the Student Council. Lucy has also received numerous Book Awards and has been a dedicated three-sport athlete, participating in soccer, ice hockey, and lacrosse.

Isabella Bazata, daughter of Jo-Ann and Jerry Bazata of Ogunquit, is currently enrolled in Johnson and Wales early enrollment program, majoring in culinary arts with a minor in sommelier management. Isabella has been involved in theater productions throughout her high school career and has donated numerous community service hours.

Nicholas Olsen, son of Tiffany Nelson and Scott Olsen, will attend Northeastern University in the fall to major in finance studies. He has been designated as an AP Scholar with honors and serves as the secretary for the school’s chapter of the National Honor Society and for the Class of 2023. Nicholas has been a recipient of a Warrior Pride Award and has participated in the boys’ soccer and baseball programs during his high school career.

Amelia Rider, daughter of Michelle Coyne and Darrell Rider, plans to attend Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University to major in engineering. She has been a vice president of the Interact Club and has received numerous Book Awards in French, history, and science. Amelia has also been captain of the girls’ soccer team and has participated in softball, indoor track, lacrosse, and unified basketball programs. She has received the Western Maine Conference Citizenship Award, as well as numerous Coaches Awards during her high school career.

Christos Stathoplos, son of Mark and Shay Stathoplos of Wells, is currently completing his first semester equivalency at York County Community College and plans to eventually transfer his credits to a four-year institution to receive an advanced degree in economics. Christos is a member of the National Honor Society, a recipient of the Breakfast of Champions award, and a member of the WHS lacrosse team. Outside of school, he works on the lobster boat F/V Rough Rider out of Perkins Cove, Ogunquit.

Eli Steere, son of Dawn and Cory Steere of Wells, has been accepted into the University of New Hampshire’s Honors Program to major in mechanical engineering. Eli is a member of the National Honor Society, a recipient of the St. Michael’s College Book Award, the school’s Breakfast of Champions award, and a Student of the Trimester honor. He was also selected as a recipient of the National School Development Council’s Award for Academic Growth and Student Leadership. In his senior year, he served as a partner player for the school’s unified basketball program.

