USC football recruiting remains strong for 2024 cycle after Elijah Newby commitment: Elijah Newby commitment secures USC’s spot in top 20 for 2024 cycle

Elijah Newby’s Commitment Helps USC Maintain Top 20 Spot for 2024 Recruiting Cycle

As the college football season approaches, recruiting rankings are constantly changing. Despite it only being the second weekend of June, it’s still intriguing to observe these rankings and how they may shift in the coming weeks and months. USC recently added four-star linebacker Elijah Newby to their roster, which has kept them at No. 19 in 247Sports’ recruiting rankings for the 2024 cycle, even after their successful Sunday-Monday commitment spree.

What’s impressive about USC’s position in the top 20 is that they’ve only secured nine commitments so far. Only two other schools, Alabama and Florida, are ranked higher than USC with eight commitments each. However, this will undoubtedly change as more commitments are made throughout the cycle. The Oregon Ducks currently sit at No. 7 in the recruiting rankings, having secured 14 commitments, which is five more than USC. But USC’s average rating per commitment is very high, and as they secure more commitments, they should quickly make up ground.

USC has several official visits scheduled for the next few weekends, which could easily propel them into the top 10 by the end of June. It’s exciting to see how the rankings will continue to shift and develop as the season approaches.

