Unusual hotel room service requests: Top 10 Unusual Hotel Room Service Requests: Bison and Melted Ice Cream Included in Survey

Top 10 Unusual Hotel Room Service Requests: Survey Reveals Bison and Melted Ice Cream on the List

According to a new report by Hotels.com, guests from around the world have made some unusual requests while ordering room service. From melted ice cream to a no-egg-white omelet, the survey found that guests have made some quirky and offbeat requests. The report surveyed over 470 hotels in 10 countries, including the US, Canada, France, and South Korea.

Some of the most unusual requests included a bison, boiled bottled water, and a fish caught by a traveler who wanted it cooked to order. Additionally, a guest requested a rice bowl for their dog. Burgers were the most popular room service order in the US, with 49% of hotel survey respondents saying it was their top request. Burgers also beat out pizzas, tacos, fries, and club sandwiches globally.

The report also found that, when it comes to ordering room service, 27% of US hotels reported some guests paying over $100 for the perk, with champagne and steak being the priciest menu items. Moreover, hotels across the world are willing to oblige guests who want to explore their eccentric side. For example, the Ashford Castle in County Mayo, Ireland, allows guests to request a Lego butler that will deliver the Lego sets of their choosing on a silver tray to their rooms.

If you’re a fan of the “Home Alone” films, you can satisfy your sweet tooth at New York City’s Plaza Hotel, which serves guests a 16-scoop, topping-layered ice cream named after the franchise for $300.

