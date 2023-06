“5 Instances of Judgement and Sentencing in the Bible: Fact or Fiction?” by David Freeman

Here is a possible rewrite:

David Freeman’s video “Is That Really In The Bible? 5-Judgement and Sentencing” features an image with the following URL: https://i.ytimg.com/vi/Af50vyAn1Tg/hqdefault.jpg?sqp=-oaymwEmCOADEOgC8quKqQMa8AEB-AHUBoAC2gOKAgwIABABGFYgZSglMA8=&rs=AOn4CLA6k0ZUHsu0GlQPUQPw2NzX5aukdg.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook