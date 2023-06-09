“Training”: “Ranking the Top 5 Standout Players from Steelers’ OTAs”

“5 Standout Performers from the Steelers’ OTAs”

The Steelers’ OTAs have come to an end, and they are now preparing for mandatory minicamp next week. Looking back on the past three weeks of practices, there were five players who emerged as winners.

First on the list is RB Anthony McFarland. He may have flown under the radar, but he has shown great potential during the OTAs. The Steelers seem to have a plan for him, which includes utilizing his speed by splitting him out wide. McFarland is the frontrunner for the RB3 spot, and he has done everything to maintain that position.

CB Cory Trice is another standout player from the OTAs. He has shown significant growth over the past three weeks and has not looked out of place against even the likes of Joey Porter Jr. Trice has the potential to be a rare seventh-rounder who finds legitimate snaps early on.

LB Mark Robinson is a ball of energy on the field, and he has made plays throughout the session. He sees the field better in year two and has been able to work with the first-team defense to challenge himself. While Robinson is not perfect, he has made reasonable second-year jumps at the position.

WR Calvin Austin III has gained buzz and become more comfortable over his time on the field. He has the speed he possessed before his foot injury in 2022 and uses it well. Austin uses the nuances of the position in addition to his speed to stand out on the field.

Last but not least, RB Jaylen Warren has undergone an offseason transformation for the better. He has become more explosive, athletic, and stronger, making him one of the best pass-protecting backs in the NFL. Warren has consistently made plays and has entrenched himself into the RB2 role behind Najee Harris. He is expected to play a lot more than he did last season due to his second-year leap.

Overall, these five players have shown great potential during the Steelers’ OTAs and could make significant contributions to the team in the upcoming season.

