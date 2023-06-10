When it comes to smartphones, enthusiasts can get quite passionate about which one is the best. Fans of each brand will often make convincing arguments to prove that their smartphone is superior to others, citing various parameters and scores. However, determining the objective truth can be challenging and subjective. In an effort to settle this debate, we asked Google Bard, an AI chatbot with access to the latest information on the internet, “what are the top 5 smartphones of 2023?” The answer was surprising, but we’ll get to that in a moment.

Google Bard’s Top 5 Smartphones in 2023

As a disclaimer, we could not ask this question to ChatGPT as it hasn’t been trained past September 2021. Thus, we turned to Google Bard, an AI chatbot that has access to the latest information on the internet, to provide us with objective knowledge. Bard informed us that the list was not entirely its opinion but rather “according to various tech reviewers.” Here’s what Bard had to say:

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Samsung Galaxy S23 Google Pixel 7a OnePlus 11 Realme GT3

It was surprising to see the mid-range Google Pixel 7a in 3rd place, while the Samsung Galaxy S23 series took the top two spots. It seems that the AI chatbot Bard has a specific preference when it comes to smartphones. What would your top 5 list look like?