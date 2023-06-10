Top-rated critical access hospitals in Nashville: Nashville Hospital Earns Spot in Top 20 Critical Access Hospitals in the U.S.

One of the Top 20 Critical Access Hospitals in the Nation is Named in Nashville

Howard Memorial Hospital, a rural hospital located in Nashville, Arkansas, has been listed as one of the top 20 critical access hospitals for overall performance in the United States. The rankings were determined by the Chartis Center for Rural Health and announced by the National Rural Health Association. The hospital will be recognized at an awards ceremony in September in Kansas City, Missouri.

The hospital scored the highest among critical access hospitals based on various factors such as inpatient and outpatient market shares, quality, outcomes, patient perspective, cost, charge, and finance. According to Debra Wright, the CEO of Howard Memorial Hospital, the data was selected during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite the challenges, the hospital had good physicians covering their emergency room when patients were brought in. Wright says that this recognition is proof that the hospital was doing an excellent job during that time because the emphasis has always been on quality patient outcomes.

Stephen May, the emergency room director for Howard Memorial Hospital, believes that this recognition is a result of the collective efforts of all the staff, from all positions. The hospital is a 20-bed facility with about 235 employees. Leaders there say the recognition is a stamp of approval for the Howard County area.

Howard Memorial Hospital is proud of the efforts of the physicians and staff who have contributed to the hospital’s achievement in receiving this designation. The recognition means the communities served can count on the hospital to deliver the services they need now and in the future.

The National Rural Health Association is a nonprofit organization working to improve the health and well-being of rural Americans. The hospital’s success is a testament to the organization’s efforts and the dedication of the hospital staff.

Overall, this recognition is an honor for Howard Memorial Hospital and a testament to their commitment to providing quality healthcare services to their patients.

