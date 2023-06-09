Top ASX 200 stocks today: Today’s Top 10 ASX 200 Shares Revealed

Top 10 ASX 200 Stocks of the Day

The article reports on the performance of the S&P/ASX 200 Index, which ended the week 0.32% higher at 7,122.5 points, but 0.32% lower than the previous week. The gains were attributed to the strong performance of Wall Street, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average Index rising 0.5% and the Nasdaq Composite Index climbing 1%. The S&P 500 Index also posted a 0.6% gain, which officially put it in bull market territory. Within the ASX 200, the Information Technology Index recovered some of its losses, lifting 1.6%, while mining stocks performed well, sending the Materials Index 1% higher. However, the Energy Index ended the day 0.3% lower due to a decline in oil prices.

The article then provides a list of the top 10 performing ASX 200 shares for the day. Nickel Industries Ltd took the top spot, gaining 13% after offering new shares at $1.10 each. The other companies in the list, along with their ticker symbols, share prices, and price changes, are Imugene Limited (ASX: IMU), West African Resources Ltd (ASX: WAF), Champion Iron Ltd (ASX: CIA), Sandfire Resources Ltd (ASX: SFR), Idp Education Ltd (ASX: IEL), Hub24 Ltd (ASX: HUB), Xero Limited (ASX: XRO), WiseTech Global Ltd (ASX: WTC), and Carsales.Com Ltd (ASX: CAR).

A figure element with a table element inside it displays the list of top 10 shares. The article also notes that the top 10 shares countdown is a recurring end-of-day summary, which readers can check on Fool.com.au after the weekday market closes to see which stocks make the list.

