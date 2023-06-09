Top 5 widow: “Widow will remain in the top 5, and it’s quite amusing” – General Discussion

“Widow still reigns in the top 5, and it’s quite amusing.”

Widowmaker: The Widow’s Bite

Widowmaker, the deadly sniper of Overwatch, has been a hot topic of discussion in the community recently. With the latest patch, her sniper rifle’s maximum range has been reduced to 50 meters. This change has caused a stir among players, with some claiming that Widowmaker is now useless. However, this is far from the truth.

Firstly, even with only 50 meters, Widowmaker still outranges every hero in the game. Her rifle’s damage drop-off only begins at 60 meters, so she can still deal full damage within the new maximum range. This means that she can still pick off targets from a safe distance, without having to worry about being flanked by the enemy team.

Secondly, her only real competition at 50 meters is Hanzo. However, Hanzo’s primary fire is a projectile, which means that it can be dodged by an aware opponent. This makes Widowmaker’s hitscan rifle a more reliable choice at that range.

Lastly, this change affects only a small amount of areas on specific maps like Junkertown, Circuit, and Havana. Most of her angles on most maps, simply aren’t affected. This means that Widowmaker’s playstyle remains relatively unchanged on most maps.

The reactions of some Widowmaker players to this change have been rather extreme. Many have been crying that they can no longer one-shot enemies from across the map. However, this is a misconception. Widowmaker’s rifle can still one-shot 200-health heroes like Tracer and Zenyatta with a headshot. This means that her lethality has not been significantly reduced.

In fact, Widowmaker will still be a top-tier hero in the right hands. Her ability to deal with enemy snipers and eliminate high-priority targets like healers and DPS heroes is unmatched. With her Venom Mine and Grappling Hook, she can also escape danger quickly and reposition herself for better angles.

Moreover, Widowmaker’s ultimate ability, Infra-Sight, can give her team a major advantage in team fights. By revealing the positions of all enemies to her team, she can help them coordinate their attacks and avoid ambushes.

In conclusion, the reduction of Widowmaker’s sniper rifle range to 50 meters is a minor change that will not affect her overall viability. She is still a deadly sniper who can dominate matches in the right hands. The reactions of some players to this change are overblown, and the idea that Widowmaker is now useless is simply untrue. If anything, this change will encourage players to be more mindful of their positioning and use Widowmaker’s kit to its fullest potential. So, embrace the Widow’s Bite and dominate the battlefield with precision and style.

