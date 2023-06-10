Top 20 High-Yield ETFs, Discount-Premium Restrictions (NYSE:USA): Top 20 High-Yield CEFs in the USA, Breaking the Discount-Premium Stigma

Top 20 High-Yield Closed-End Funds in the USA, Challenging Discount-Premium Norms (NYSE:USA)

The Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) is a closed-end fund that offers investors a high annual distribution yield of 10% of its net asset value, paid quarterly at 2.5%. Currently trading at a discount to its NAV, USA has a long history of delivering powerful long-term total returns, outperforming peers and the S&P 500 over the last 10 years. In this report, we review USA’s strategy, distribution policy, and current pricing, and compare it to 20 other top big-yield CEFs from different categories. We also discuss when it might be acceptable to purchase a CEF at a premium to NAV and when it might not be.

USA employs a unique multi-strategy approach, combining three value-style managers and two growth-style managers into one fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek total investment return, comprising long-term capital appreciation and current income, primarily through investment in a diversified portfolio of equity securities.

Investors need to consider the fund’s distribution policy, which provides a systematic mechanism for distributing funds to shareholders, and its automatic distribution reinvestment plan. The plan allows investors who automatically reinvest their distributions back into the fund to receive new shares at a discounted price (if the market price exceeds the NAV), but the discount shall not exceed a 5% discount to the current market price.

Most investors prefer to buy CEFs at a discounted price because it means they are getting access to all the dividends and potential gains of the underlying holdings at a discounted price. However, depending on the asset class strategy of a CEF, it can be okay to invest at a premium price. For example, many popular bond funds trade at almost perpetual premiums to NAV, and it may still be acceptable to purchase them because they provide exposure to asset classes that are difficult to invest in for most individual investors.

Another important consideration with regards to CEFs is their use of leverage. Leverage can magnify income and total returns in the good times, but it can magnify the pain in the bad times. However, if a fund is making prudent use of leverage, it may be acceptable to purchase it at a premium to NAV.

In conclusion, USA appears attractive, considering its big yield, long history of outperformance, and current market price discount versus NAV. However, investors need to consider the fund’s distribution policy, automatic distribution reinvestment plan, and the potential benefits and drawbacks of buying a CEF at a premium to NAV.

