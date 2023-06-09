Top-100 WR Nick Marsh considers Ducks as one of his top choices.: Ducks Rank High Among Top Schools for Top-100 WR Nick Marsh

Ducks Among Top Schools for Top-100 WR Nick Marsh

The Oregon Ducks have already made significant progress in acquiring talented wide receivers for the 2024 class. Coach Junior Adams has managed to secure commitments from two top-30 pass-catchers, 4-star Jordan Anderson and 4-star Tyseer Denmark. However, the team is not done adding talent to their roster. 4-star WR Nick Marsh recently announced his top five schools, including Oregon, Pittsburgh, Penn State, Michigan State, and Kansas. Marsh is rated as the No. 99 player and No. 16 WR in the 2024 class by the 247Sports Composite. Currently, there are predictions that Marsh may commit to the Michigan State Spartans. However, as he has yet to visit Oregon and meet with Junior Adams, there may be a change in predictions once he gets a feel for the facilities and atmosphere in Eugene.

