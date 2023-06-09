Top 100 Most Viewed YouTube Channels Worldwide • June 2023: May 2023: The 100 Most Viewed YouTube Channels Across the Globe

May 2023’s Top 100 YouTube Channels with the Most Views Globally

The following is a weekly rankings column called Tubefilter Charts, which is provided by GospelStats and presents a top number ranking of YouTube channels based on statistics collected within a given time frame. Check out all of our Tubefilter Charts with new installments every week right here. Scroll down for this week’s Tubefilter Chart.

May brought a lot of surprises to our Tubefilter charts. A short-form channel with a strange brand of content supplanted the channel that was riding an 11-week streak of #1 finishes. The same shift has now occurred at the front of our Global Top 100 for May 2023.

Chart Toppers:

DaFuq!?Boom! has proved that it’s no one-hit wonder. Four weeks after it came out of nowhere to reach the top of our global and U.S. charts, the short-form hub has closed out its most successful month ever. Thanks to animated videos that often feature heads popping out of toilets, DaFuq!?Boom! got 2.8 billion monthly views during May. That’s about three times more traffic than its total YouTube viewership prior to before this month. Talk about a breakout hit.

After finishing third in the Global Top 100 in April, T-Series moved up one spot in May. The highest-ranking Indian channel in our chart continued its long-term dominance of YouTube by scoring 2.4 billion monthly views. That represented a 9% month-over-month bump for the most-watched YouTube channel of all time. In total, T-Series has collected 224.5 billion YouTube views with its collection of movie clips and music videos.

KIMPRO is the highest-ranking Korean channel in this month’s global chart and the #3 channel overall. The short-form hub has used a breadth of references — from couple goals to pop culture characters to so-called “sigma girls” — to attract a huge audience. Over 31 days, KIMPRO notched 2.3 billion monthly views. As the calendar turned over the June, KIMPRO is still reaching milestones. It just collected lifetime view #15 billion on YouTube.

The channel that claimed the #1 spot in last month’s Global Top 100 fell back to fourth place in May. CoComelon – Nursery Rhymes didn’t have a bad month overall, as it still collected 2.1 billion monthly views and pushed its lifetime YouTube viewership over 160 billion. But as impressive as that monthly sum is, it represents a 23% month-over-month dip for the kid-friendly hub. Perhaps CoComelon will reascend our global chart in June.

PANDA BOI rode a huge surge of traffic to take the #5 spot in the Global Top 100. The Italian channel has used YouTube Shorts to great effect, picking up 1.7 billion monthly views in the process.

Top Gainers:

The rise of YouTube Shorts has been a huge boon for creators whose interests fall outside of YouTube’s most common categories. Outsiders have made Top 50 and Top 100 appearances by depicting their eclectic hobbies for millions of viewers.

But as Shorts continues to grow, a new trend is emerging. In those offbeat categories, creators are now borrowing trends from the biggest tastemakers on YouTube Shorts. They’re stretching their coverage in order to attract the biggest possible audience.

Take Supercar Blondie, for example. As her nom de YouTube implies, Blondie is an automotive aficionado who shows off souped-up cars for her 13.2 million subscribers. If you look at her most-watched Shorts, however, you’ll find videos that go outside the usual purview of car content. There are clips that show off gas station machinery (because that’s what’s in on Shorts) and others that latch onto the “oddly satisfying” trend. There’s even a few challenge-style clips at the top of Supercar Blondie’s greatest hits.

Thanks to her short-form traffic, Supercar Blondie collected 680.3 million monthly views. For the United Arab Emirates-based creator, that represented a month-over-month increase of 24%. Blondie was outside of the Global Top 100 last month, but she managed to reach 93rd place in May.

Are these new viewers automotive enthusiasts like Blondie? Maybe, maybe not. But on YouTube Shorts, that doesn’t really matter. The format is all about following the leaders while still managing to occupy your own niche.

Channel Distribution:

Here’s a breakdown of the Top 100 Most Viewed channels this month in terms of their countries of origin:

– United States: 28 channels in the Top 100.

– India: 21 channels in the Top 100.

– Russia and South Korea: 8 channels in the Top 100.

– Japan and Vietnam: 5 channels in the Top 100.

– Germany and Turkey: 3 channels in the Top 100.

– Italy, Pakistan, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom: 2 channels in the Top 100.

– Argentina, Azerbaijan, China, Cyprus, El Salvador, Kazakhstan, Latvia, Moldova, Nepal, South Africa, and Taiwan: 1 channel each in the Top 50.

This month, 73 channels in the Top 100 are primarily active on YouTube Shorts.

As always, keep up to speed with the latest Tubefilter Charts and all of our news at Tubefilter by following us on Twitter, becoming a fan on Facebook, and watching our videos on YouTube.

Gospel Stats provides transparent social media stats you can trust. For more information visit GospelStats.com.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

