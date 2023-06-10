Top 10 Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Injury Stashes (2023): Top Ten Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Injury Reserves for 2023

Top 10 Fantasy Baseball Injury Stashes on the Waiver Wire for 2023

Welcome to another edition of our weekly Fantasy Baseball Injury Stash Rankings! The past week saw several key players hit the injured list, while some activations opened up spots on our respective lists. Our rankings aim to blend a player’s fantasy baseball value with the type and length of injury, with longer absences making us less inclined to stash a player.

The top 10 players to stash right now are Aaron Judge (OF – NYY), Cedric Mullins (OF – BAL), Byron Buxton (OF – MIN), Julio Urias (SP – LAD), Carlos Rodon (SP – NYY), Cody Bellinger (OF – CHC), Brandon Woodruff (SP – MIL), Oneil Cruz (SS – PIT), Chris Sale (SP – BOS), and Brandon Lowe (2B – TB). Judge’s toe sprain and Buxton’s rib contusion pushed them to the top of the list, while Woodruff and Cruz fell due to their expected long absences. Sale and Lowe, both dealing with injuries, complete the top 10.

The top 8 pitchers to stash right now are Julio Urias (SP – LAD), Carlos Rodon (SP – NYY), Brandon Woodruff (SP – MIL), Chris Sale (SP – BOS), Max Fried (SP – ATL), Eduardo Rodriguez (SP – DET), Nick Lodolo (SP – CIN), and Justin Steele (SP – CHC). Jacob deGrom, who requires Tommy John surgery, no longer factors into the rankings. Rodon’s progress is promising, while Steele is a new name on the list.

The top 8 hitters to stash right now are Aaron Judge (OF – NYY), Cedric Mullins (OF – BAL), Byron Buxton (OF – MIN), Cody Bellinger (OF – CHC), Oneil Cruz (SS – PIT), Brandon Lowe (2B – TB), C.J. Cron (1B – COL), and Jazz Chisholm (2B, OF – MIA). Bellinger’s knee bruise and Cron’s recovery timeline are still uncertain, while Chisholm is easing back into baseball activities after consulting with a foot specialist.

Stay tuned for next week’s Fantasy Baseball Injury Stash Rankings!

