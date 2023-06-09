Tom Kristensen – Racing driver: Top Ten Drivers in Le Mans Racing

Top 10 Drivers in the History of Le Mans

The Le Mans 24 Hours is one of the most prestigious endurance races in the world, with many drivers making their names at the event and becoming synonymous with its history. With over 350 drivers having stood on the outright Le Mans podium, selecting the top 10 from the event’s first century was a challenging task. For this list, the drivers’ success and impact specifically at the 24 Hours were considered, with a focus on outright winners. However, the many fine performances that have been part of important class battles around the Circuit de la Sarthe were also acknowledged.

There are a couple of non-winners who could have made this list, but they were given a piece all of their own – plus many others. At number 10 is Woolf Barnato, one of only eight drivers in the history of Le Mans to have a 100% wins record. He contested the race three times and won in 1928, 1929, and 1930. Barnato was a famous pre-war Bentley Boy and had access to impressive family wealth but put a lot of effort into whatever he tried. He was regarded as a disciplined and error-free driver, which his record in an era of sometimes unreliable cars tends to support.

Jan Lammers makes the cut at number 9 despite just a single outright victory to his name. The popular Dutchman was often a star of the event and started 24 Le Mans, putting him seventh on the all-time list. Lammers’ most famous Le Mans moment is his brilliant win for Jaguar in 1988 with Andy Wallace and Johnny Dumfries.

At number 8 is Raymond Sommer, one of the quickest Le Mans drivers before the Second World War. He was twice credited with the fastest lap and probably should have won the race at least three times with Alfa Romeos. Sommer was relatively inexperienced and had contested the big race just once prior to driving for more than 20 hours to win the 1932 edition alongside Luigi Chinetti.

Olivier Gendebien takes the seventh spot and was a versatile driver who competed in rallying and started 14 world championship GPs. However, it is for his endurance racing exploits that he is best known. As well as hat-tricks at the Targa Florio and Sebring 12 Hours, the Belgian had a superb record at Le Mans. His first two visits resulted in class wins in Porsche and Ferrari machinery, and he went on to win the race four times in five years, forming one of the great sportscar partnerships with Phil Hill.

The only active driver on this list is Andre Lotterer, who takes the sixth spot. The high-tech LMP1 battles of the 2010s provided some of the hardest-fought Le Mans races, and Lotterer’s sheer speed was a major asset in such competition. He took pole in 2012 and has four fastest laps to his name, tying him with Mike Hawthorn for second on the list.

These drivers have etched their names in the history of the Le Mans 24 Hours and will be remembered for their impressive performances and contributions to the event's legacy.

