“Stock market performance”: 10 Key Indicators to Monitor in the Stock Market on Friday, According to Jim Cramer

Top 10 things to keep an eye on in the stock market on Friday according to Jim Cramer

Here are the top 10 things to watch for on Friday, June 9:

1. Short squeezes are leading the way, with Carvana’s (CVNA) surge of more than 55% on Thursday. Upstart (UPST) and Affirm (AFRM) also saw nice pops on top of year-to-date doubles. However, JPMorgan warns investors to be prepared for an equity offering at CVNA after a huge 411% gain in 2023. Meanwhile, DocuSign (DOCU) ends purgatory with real growth and new verticals.

2. Tesla (TSLA) is up another 6% early Friday, trying to keep its 10-session winning streak alive. General Motors (GM) is joining the fray, agreeing to use the Elon Musk-led company’s fast electric vehicle charging network. Watch how Club stock Ford (F) is creeping up as people realize that maybe the $6 billion in cash flow is real.

3. The Dow, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq are expected to open muted. Next week: Fed meeting and inflation data. Thursday’s close for the S&P 500 confirmed the new bull market in stocks started back in October when the index hit its bear market low.

4. Donald Trump has become the first U.S. president, former or otherwise, to be indicted on federal criminal charges. He has been ordered to appear on Tuesday at a federal courthouse in Miami. Check back for updates on the charges and the fallout throughout the day on CNBC’s live blog.

5. Palo Alto Networks (PANW) hit an all-time high on Monday, with TD Cowen raising its price target to $260 per share from $235 and Piper Sandler raising its target to $250 from $240. Both firms keep their buy-equivalents on PANW.

6. BMO Capital has raised its price target on Club holding Microsoft (MSFT) to $385 per share from $347 and keeps its outperform (buy) rating. Jefferies sees “more than a zero chance an appeal and approval happen” for Microsoft’s deal to buy Activision Blizzard (ATVI).

7. Lots of PT boosts for Adobe (ADBE): Citi goes to $462 per share from $365. The analysts say the stock is inflecting right now; though worried about pending Figma deal that governments want to block.

8. Citi lowers its price target on M&T Bank (MTB) to $150 per share from $150 (and keeps its buy rating). The analysts trimmed 2023 estimates on FDIC assessment.

9. Target (TGT) gets a downgrade at Citi to neutral from buy and a big PT cut to $130 per share from $177. The analysts see Walmart (WMT) as a beneficiary, with traffic slowing rapidly.

10. Citi cuts Signet Jewelers (SIG) price target to $68 per share from $82, with wedding engagements being weak. The analysts lower fiscal 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates.

As a subscriber to the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer, you will receive a trade alert before Jim makes a trade. Jim waits 45 minutes after sending a trade alert before buying or selling a stock in his charitable trust’s portfolio. If Jim has talked about a stock on CNBC TV, he waits 72 hours after issuing the trade alert before executing the trade.

Please note that the above investing club information is subject to CNBC’s terms and conditions, privacy policy, and disclaimer. No fiduciary obligation or duty exists or is created by virtue of your receipt of any information provided in connection with the investing club. No specific outcome or profit is guaranteed.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

