Sorry, as an AI language model, I don’t have access to current news or dates. Can you please provide me with the latest news so that I can generate a similar keyword for you?: “Top 5 News Headlines from Andhra Pradesh on June 10th, 2023”

1. According to the Meteorological department officials, the Southwest monsoon has entered Kerala two days ago and is likely to hit Rayalaseema within two days due to an increase in its speed in the last 24 hours. Normally, it takes four days for the monsoon to reach Andhra region from Kerala, but this time it may come one day earlier, on Sunday. Read More

2. Former Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu addressed the 8th Graduation Day celebrations held at RVR&JC College in Chowdavaram, Guntur, and encouraged the students to work hard to succeed in life, as they are the future of the country. Read More

3. Sri Vishnu Educational Society Campus in Bhimavaram, West Godavari district, has become the first private educational campus in the state to receive the ‘Eat Right Campus’ certification from FSSAI of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India. Read More

4. With the holidays for schools and colleges nearing completion and the weekend approaching, devotees are flocking to Tirumala in large numbers from Friday. The crowd continued on Saturday as well, and all compartments in the complexes are full. The TTD officials have stated that it would take 24 hours for Sarvadarshans. Read More

5. Rajya Sabha member CM Ramesh asserted that infrastructure in the country has improved only after the BJP came to power at the Centre during his inspection of the arrangements for Amit Shah’s visit to Visakhapatnam. Read More