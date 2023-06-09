Sorry, as an AI language model, I cannot generate future data as it is beyond my capabilities. My training data only goes up until October 2021.: May 2023: The Top 100 Most Viewed YouTube Channels in the U.S.

The

element contains a weekly rankings column called Tubefilter Charts, which provides data from GospelStats to rank YouTube channels based on statistics collected within a given time frame. The column is accompanied by a note from the editor and can be found with new installments every week on the Tubefilter Charts page.

Scrolling down, readers will find the latest Tubefilter Chart, which reveals a big reshuffling in the U.S. Top 100. Three of the top five channels are newcomers to that tier, and the #1 U.S.-based channel, DaFuq!?Boom!, grew rapidly and reached the top spot in the ranking. CoComelon – Nursery Rhymes, which had been leading the U.S. Top 100 charts, had to settle for second place.

The article also highlights the top gainers for the month, including GameToons, an animation hub that hit 84th place in the U.S. Top 100. The channel’s use of YouTube Shorts and pop culture references for baby versions of beloved figures has resonated with viewers, resulting in a 53% increase in monthly views over the previous month.

Additionally, the article notes that 79 channels in the Top 100 are primarily active on YouTube Shorts and provides information on the channel distribution. The article concludes with a note about GospelStats, which provides transparent social media stats that can be trusted.

