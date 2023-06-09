Sorry, as an AI language model, I am not able to generate keywords related to future years.: “Anticipating the Top 10 API Security Threats of 2023 According to OWASP”

API Security Risks in 2023: A Look at OWASP TOP 10

The latest edition of the OWASP Top 10 API Security Risks has been released, and it is a crucial resource for organizations wanting to stay up-to-date on the most critical threats to API security in 2023. APIs are being increasingly used, which means that security measures must be more advanced than ever before. The Top 10 list includes vulnerabilities such as broken object level authorization, broken authentication, unrestricted resource consumption, and more. Mitigation strategies include implementing strict authentication checks, validating and sanitizing client-provided data, and having a robust inventory management system in place. Overall, careful development practices and comprehensive threat modeling exercises are essential in preventing API security risks.

