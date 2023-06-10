Sophie Dupont toujours en première place.: Dale Whitnell maintains lead, Frédéric Lacroix remains in top 10

Dale Whitnell maintains lead, Frédéric Lacroix remains in top 10

The fourth day of the tournament saw Yannick Paul make a valiant effort to catch up with Dale Whitnell, who had a six-stroke lead after his fantastic performance on Friday. Paul managed to narrow the gap to just two strokes, finishing the day in second place with a score of -15. Meanwhile, Whitnell, who had set a new record of 61 on the previous day, couldn’t quite replicate his form and ended up conceding a bogey and two double bogeys. However, he still managed to hold on to the lead with a total score of -19.

Anne Van Dam made an impressive comeback, finishing in fourth place with a score of -12. She was the top female player in the tournament, and her score of 63 on the day was tied for the best score of the day with Ryo Hisatsune. Richie Ramsay finished in third place with a score of -13.

Frédéric Lacroix managed to hold on to his position in the top ten, finishing tied for ninth place with a score of -10. Emma Grechi, who was in a good position at the end of Friday, slipped down the rankings after scoring 73 on the day. Alexander Levy finished in 50th place with a score of -2, while Agathe Sauzon and Julien Brun finished in 67th place with a score of +3.

Overall, it was an exciting day of golf, with players jostling for position and trying to make up ground on their rivals. The final day of the tournament promised to be a thrilling spectacle, with Whitnell looking to hold on to his lead and the other players hoping to mount a comeback and snatch victory from his grasp.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

