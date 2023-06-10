SMS Scams: FTC Releases List of Top 5 Most Reported Text Message Scams

Top 5 Text Message Scams Most Frequently Reported to FTC (in RAW file)

According to a recent analysis conducted by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), fraudulent bank fraud warnings are the most frequently reported type of text message scam. This finding highlights the growing threat of mobile phone scams and the need for increased vigilance and awareness among consumers.

The FTC’s study revealed that these scammers typically use a variety of tactics to trick individuals into providing personal information or financial details. For example, they may send text messages claiming to be from a legitimate financial institution, warning the recipient of suspicious activity on their account and urging them to click on a link or call a phone number to resolve the issue.

However, these links and phone numbers are often fake and lead unsuspecting victims to a fraudulent website or call center where their personal and financial information can be stolen. In some cases, the scammers may even pose as law enforcement officials or other trusted authorities to gain the victim’s trust and convince them to provide sensitive information.

To protect themselves from these types of scams, the FTC recommends that consumers always be wary of unsolicited text messages, especially those that ask for personal or financial information. They should also be cautious of clicking on links or calling phone numbers provided in these messages, and take steps to verify the authenticity of any communication before providing any sensitive information.

By staying informed and taking these precautions, consumers can help protect themselves from the growing threat of text message scams and other types of fraud in the digital age.

