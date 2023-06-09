Rogers High School Class of 2023 Honor Roll students.: Top 10 Students of Rogers High School’s Class of 2023

Top 10 Students of the Rogers High School Class of 2023

Every year, high schools across the country honor their top students for their academic excellence and extracurricular achievements. Rogers High School in Newport, Rhode Island is no exception. The Class of 2023 has produced ten exceptional students who have been recognized for their dedication, hard work, and commitment to learning. These students, from Grace Williams to Pauline Cooper, have distinguished themselves in a variety of ways and will no doubt go on to make a significant impact in their respective fields.

Grace Williams, ranked tenth in her class, is a member of the National Honors Society and the Rhode Island Honors Society. She is also a talented musician, playing the tenor saxophone in the Rogers High School band. In addition to her musical abilities, Grace is also an aspiring food scientist who will be attending Johnson and Wales University to study culinary science. Her dedication to her studies and her passion for food science make her a promising young student who is sure to excel in her future endeavors.

Julia Feury, ranked ninth in her class, is an accomplished student who has excelled in a variety of extracurricular activities. She is a member of the National Honors Society, Rhode Island Basket Weaving Association, the Rogers High School Green Team, Key Club, and Student Integrity Board. Julia is also a talented athlete who has participated in Volleyball, Cross Country, and Track. Her commitment to her studies and her dedication to her community make her a promising student who is sure to make a positive impact in the world.

Camilla May, ranked eighth in her class, is a gifted athlete who has served as captain of the volleyball team. She is also a member of the National Honor Society and the Rhode Island Honor Society. Camilla has committed to the University of Georgia where she will major in nursing and health sciences. Her commitment to her studies and her passion for helping others make her a promising young student who is sure to excel in her future endeavors.

Maeve Crowley, ranked seventh in her class, is a motivated and hardworking young woman who has taken the most demanding course of study at Rogers High School while also excelling in extracurricular activities. Maeve has received many academic awards and honors, including the Junior Scholar English Award, the State of Rhode Island General Treasurer Award, and induction into the French Honors Society in 2022. She is also a three-sport athlete who has served as captain of the soccer, basketball, and lacrosse teams. Maeve is graduating with a 4.27 GPA and will be attending North Carolina State University to study International Business.

Matthew T. Mullins, ranked sixth in his class, is a multi-talented student who is a member of the National Honor Society, the Rhode Island Honor Society, and the French Honor Society. Matthew has won numerous awards, including first place in the Sons of American Revolution state essay competition, the Sons of American Leadership Excellence Award, Association of the United States Army Leadership Award, Air National Guard Excellence Award, and the Junior Scholar English Award. He is also a dedicated member of the swim, football, sailing, and outdoor track and field teams, serving as captain for the swim, sailing, and football teams his senior year. Matthew has been accepted to the prestigious United States Naval Academy and will embark on a career in the United States Navy.

John Sigler, ranked fifth in his class, is a member of the National Honors Society and the Rhode Island Honor Society. He has participated in cross country, indoor and outdoor track and field, and band. John was also selected and awarded the prestigious Naval Reserve Officer Training Corps Scholarship, which is a multi-year program worth $200,000 that runs concurrently with a college’s regular course of study. John has committed to the Marine Maritime Academy to study Marine Systems Engineering.

Delaney Gouveia, ranked fourth in her class, has a passion for learning and has taken rigorous coursework during all four years of study. She has a love for the environment and restarted the Rogers High School Green Team during her junior year, acting as President for the next two years. Delaney is also a member of the Rogers High School Chapter of the National Honors Society, receiving the Light of Service Award when she was inducted. Delaney is graduating from Rogers with an overall GPA of 4.2861 and will be continuing her studies at Fordham University, where she will be double majoring in English and Environmental Studies on the Pre-Law Track.

Theodore Henson, ranked third in his class, has enriched the typical, rigorous curriculum of AP classes by competing in the SkillsUSA RI competition for Computer Programming and leading his CyberPatriot team to place first in Rhode Island. Theodore, with a 4.3899 GPA, will be attending the University of Texas at Dallas on a full-ride scholarship as part of their National Merit Scholars Program, majoring in Computer Science and minoring in Philosophy.

Patrick Bryan, this year’s salutatorian, is a dedicated young man who has taken the most rigorous classes at Rogers and been a three-season athlete during his tenure. Patrick is going to go into renewable energy technologies and dive headfirst into finding solutions to the climate crisis. Patrick is graduating with a 4.4100 and will be attending The Georgia Institute of Technology this fall to study Electrical Engineering.

Pauline Cooper, the valedictorian of the Class of 2023, is a motivated and dedicated student who has taken a challenging course load while also participating in a variety of extracurricular activities. She has a passion for science and will be attending Brown University to study Neuroscience. Pauline is an outstanding student who has achieved exceptional academic success while also making significant contributions to her community.

In conclusion, the Class of 2023 at Rogers High School has produced ten exceptional students who have been recognized for their academic excellence and extracurricular achievements. These students, from Grace Williams to Pauline Cooper, have distinguished themselves in a variety of ways and will no doubt go on to make a significant impact in their respective fields. They are a testament to the power of hard work, dedication, and commitment to learning. Congratulations to the Class of 2023!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

