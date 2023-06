Nixa MO Resident Shane McClelland, Also Known as “Crust Nova,” Reportedly Passes Away: An Obituary

Shane McClelland, also known as “Crust Nova” from Nixa, MO, is reported to have passed away. A photo of him can be seen at https://i.ytimg.com/vi/RnG2CT_rQw0/maxresdefault.jpg. An obituary for Shane McClelland is available.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook