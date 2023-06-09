Regulations: Top 5 SEC Enforcement Developments in April 2023 – Compliance Update

Rewritten title: April 2023’s Top 5 Developments in SEC Enforcement – A Compliance Perspective

In order to keep busy in-house counsel and compliance professionals informed, we have summarized some of the most significant SEC enforcement developments from the past month, along with links to primary resources. This month’s highlights include the following:

1. The SEC charged Charlie Javice, founder of the now-defunct student loan assistance start-up Frank, with violating securities laws in connection with the $175 million sale of her company to a large bank. Javice allegedly made numerous material misrepresentations to secure the sale, including falsely claiming that Frank had 4.25 million student customers. The SEC seeks a permanent injunction, disgorgement of ill-gotten gains, civil penalties, and a permanent prohibition against Javice acting as an officer or director in a public company.

2. The Supreme Court ruled that federal district courts can hear collateral constitutional challenges to administrative enforcement actions brought by the SEC and FTC before final agency adjudication, in a unanimous decision penned by Justice Elena Kagan. The decision consolidates two cases, Axon Enterprise, Inc. v. Federal Trade Commission, et al. and Securities and Exchange Commission, et al. v. Michelle Cochran, and may result in the SEC continuing to file contested enforcement actions in federal district court instead of administrative proceedings.

3. The SEC charged former crypto asset trading company Bittrex and its CEO, William Shihara, with operating an unregistered national securities exchange, broker, and clearing agency. The SEC also charged Bittrex’s foreign affiliate, Bittrex Global GmbH, for failing to register as a national securities exchange. The SEC alleges that Bittrex operated as a trading platform through which US customers could buy, sell, and trade crypto assets between 2014 and 2019, earning at least $1.3 billion in revenue. The SEC seeks disgorgement of ill-gotten gains, civil penalties, and injunctions prohibiting Bittrex and Shihara from continuing to accept and display orders in crypto assets, act as a broker or dealer, or perform the functions of a clearing agency without registering with the SEC.

4. The SEC brought a settled enforcement action against robo-advisor investment firm Betterment LLC for allegedly making misstatements and omissions to clients regarding its tax loss harvesting service. The SEC alleged that Betterment deceived clients about the benefits and methodology of TLH and charged them hidden fees for the service. Betterment agreed to pay disgorgement and prejudgment interest totaling $1.9 million and a civil penalty of $250,000, as well as to cease and desist from violating securities laws.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

