Supertwin Race Crash Claims the Life of Motorbike Rider Raul Torras Martinez at Age 46

Raul Torras Martinez, a motorbike rider who participated in a Supertwin race, has tragically passed away at the age of 46 following a crash. A picture of Martinez can be seen at the link: https://i.ytimg.com/vi/x8pdNRIlR2Q/hqdefault.jpg

Share this: Twitter

Facebook