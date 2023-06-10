Ranking the top 10 running backs in Georgia football history | Football: Top 10 Quarterbacks in the History of Georgia Football: A Ranking | Football

Top 10 Quarterbacks in the History of Georgia Football Ranked | Football

Leading up to the 2023-2024 college football season, Red & Black assistant sports editor Bo Underwood has created a list of the top 10 Georgia players at each individual position. In this article, the focus is on the top 10 quarterbacks in Georgia football history.

At number 10 on the list is Buck Belue, who is known for leading the Bulldogs to their 1980 national championship victory. However, Belue’s individual accolades do not match up to the others on this list.

Quincy Carter, a physically gifted quarterback with a cannon arm, comes in at number 9. He led Georgia to victories in the Peach Bowl and Outback Bowl and was named SEC Freshman of the Year in 1998.

DJ Shockley, who spent the first three years of his college career as a backup, comes in at number 8. However, Shockley made the most of his opportunity when it finally came, leading the Bulldogs to a 10-3 record and an SEC Championship victory in 2005.

Matthew Stafford, a highly-touted recruit who briefly set the school record for most touchdown passes in a season, comes in at number 7. While Stafford’s college career was relatively underwhelming, he went on to have a successful pro career, winning a Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams in 2022.

Fran Tarkenton, who is more known for his NFL career, comes in at number 6. At Georgia, Tarkenton was named First Team All-SEC twice and helped the Bulldogs win the Orange Bowl in 1960.

Eric Zeier, a statistical juggernaut during his time at Georgia, comes in at number 5. He left Athens as the SEC’s all-time leader in passing yards and his 11,153 career yards are still third in Georgia history.

Jake Fromm, who helped lead the Bulldogs to an SEC Championship, Rose Bowl victory, and National Championship berth as a true freshman in 2017, comes in at number 4. Fromm is fourth in program history with 8,224 career passing yards and has thrown the second-most touchdowns in program history with 78.

David Greene, who rewrote the school record book and finished as the team’s all-time leader in passing yards and touchdowns, comes in at number 3. He left college with the most wins in FBS history at the quarterback position.

Aaron Murray, the most prolific passer to ever play for Georgia, comes in at number 2. His 13,166 career passing yards are still an SEC record, and he is also the program’s all-time leader in touchdown passes.

In the top spot is Stetson Bennett, also known as “The Mailman.” Bennett is the single most accomplished quarterback in Georgia history, with two national championships and offensive MVP awards to his name. In 2022, he became Georgia’s first Heisman Trophy finalist in 30 years, and his 4,128 passing yards in that same season are a school record. Bennett’s improbable success story makes him a fan favorite and a deserving top pick for the top quarterback in Georgia football history.

