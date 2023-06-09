Racial Reckoning in Journalism.: 10 Significant Black History Events in June and the Status of Journalism’s Racial Reckoning

10 Significant Moments in Black History during June: A Reflection on Journalism’s Response to Racial Reckoning

FOX 26 Houston has teamed up with the Defender Network, a trusted source of news and information serving the Black community for over 90 years. As part of this partnership, the Defender’s Associate Editor, Aswad Walker, joined FOX 26 anchor Rashi Vats on Friday’s News at 5 p.m. to discuss the collaboration and its significance to the community.

Every week, the Defender team delves into various stories and presents their top 3 takeaways, which FOX 26 will share with its audience. The first installment featured the top 10 Black History events in June and a discussion on the state of journalism’s racial reckoning.

To stay up-to-date with the latest news and top takeaways from the Defender Network, viewers can visit the FOX 26 website or download the FOX 26 Houston app. This partnership aims to provide a more comprehensive and inclusive news coverage for all Houstonians.

