Peekskill Mourns 10-Year-Old Lucas Illesecas’ Passing and Cause of Death

The image depicts a maximized default resolution of the URL “https://i.ytimg.com/vi/uGkqlAv-eA0/maxresdefault.jpg”. Additionally, the text announces the passing of Lucas Illesecas and speculates the cause of death. The community of Peekskill is grieving the loss of the 10-year-old.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook