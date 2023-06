“Brownsville TX Mourns the Passing of Nidia Ayala: An Obituary”

Nidia Ayala, who resided in Brownsville TX, has passed away. An obituary has been released in her memory. It is unclear what the circumstances surrounding her death were. An image of her can be seen at https://i.ytimg.com/vi/f241Gg7S158/maxresdefault.jpg.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook