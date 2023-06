passes away at 62 from stroke, ‘Bling Empire’ star mourned

has died at the age of 62 due to a stroke. This news comes after she gained fame as a star of the reality show ‘Bling Empire’. The image below shows Anna Shay in a still from the show.

[Image description: A still from the show ‘Bling Empire’, featuring Anna Shay. The image is displayed above the rewritten text.]

Share this: Twitter

Facebook