Ousted: A New Show Overtakes ‘Manifest’ in Netflix’s Top 10 List

A New Show Ousts ‘Manifest’ From Netflix’s Top 10 List

The latest addition to Netflix’s Top 10 list is the fourth and final season of Never Have I Ever, which has replaced Manifest. Unlike many Netflix productions, Never Have I Ever has run for four seasons and ended on its own terms, rather than being cancelled or overstaying its welcome. Although it may not be a blockbuster success, it is still one of Netflix’s most low-key successes. In contrast, Manifest was cancelled on broadcast TV, but its fans’ overwhelming desire for more content and answers led to it trending at #1 on Netflix for weeks. Netflix realized the potential for monetizing this passion, resulting in the creation of another final season for the show. The show has now come to an end, and viewers can finally experience an actual ending. Some have described Manifest as being like LOST but goofier, and with four seasons to catch up on, it may take some time to get around to watching it.

One interesting aspect of this week’s Top 10 list is that two different Arnold Schwarzenegger projects occupy the #3 and #4 spots respectively. At #3 is a docuseries called Arnold, chronicling the actor’s history as a bodybuilder who later broke into Hollywood, became a governor, and then starred in a new action-comedy Netflix series called FUBAR. It is unclear whether FUBAR will receive a second season, but it has performed relatively well. Other shows on the list, such as All American and SWAT, are dropping down, while The Ultimatum’s queer season is doing about as well as previous seasons. One show, The Days, is a documentary about the Fukushima nuclear disaster that is eight episodes long, with each episode lasting between 45-60 minutes. This is a surprising length for a documentary, but it is a show that many viewers will likely want to watch.

