OL – Top 5 Offensive Linemen: Top 5 Offensive Linemen in the NFL

Top 5 Offensive Linemen in the NFL: A Look at ELF’s Picks

The European League of Football has kicked off its inaugural season with a bang! While many teams have struggled with offensive line quality, it’s clear that in Europe, the same adage applies: football games are won in the trenches. Linemen are Europe’s main export to the NFL IPP and other North American leagues in college or professional, and many notable players have been and come back over the last decade.

Today, we want to highlight five of the top offensive linemen in the league this season.

1. Steven Nielsen – Tirol Raiders

Nielsen is the best offensive lineman from Europe. Having played regularly in the CFL with the Edmonton Elks, it was a surprise to see him return to Europe to be part of the Raiders. The 6’8, 300 pound Dane played inside the line at guard in the season opener and was key to allowing zero sacks all day in the shoot-out win against the Ravens. Nielsen’s experience in College Football, as well as his time in the NFL and CFL, makes him a versatile player who can play all over the line.

2. Joachim Christensen – Rhein Fire

Christensen is a player who has earned the respect of all the media, players, and coaches over his time in the ELF. He was an All-Star and a champion with the Frankfurt Galaxy but has now taken his talent to the Rhein Fire. The center is largely considered the best in the league at that position. He’s fluid, has good pop on the line of scrimmage, has a good pad level, and can neutralize the biggest guys in the league with his finesse.

3. Sven Breidenbach – Rhein Fire

Breidenbach is a staple at offensive tackle for the Rhein Fire. The 6’5, 315 pound lineman can play all over the line just like his peers. His strength, aggression, and finish all translate over extremely well. His technique in dealing with various rush moves is excellent, showing his wealth of experience playing in Europe as a former German Football League All-Star.

4. Gerrit Brandt – Hamburg Sea Devils

Brandt is incredibly aggressive, finishes every play, and keeps his feet moving well throughout the duration of the block. He’s another former GFL All-Star talent who possesses positional flexibility and the ability to lock players out of the snap if he does get his hands on the opposition. Although the Sea Devils have started on the wrong foot, Brandt is the cornerstone of their offensive line.

5. Keanu Ebanks – Paris Musketeers

Ebanks is a great signing for Paris after the loss of Kratz before the start of the year. Although Ebanks is injured, he is expected to be back after around 6-7 weeks, and he is an instant difference-maker. Paris notably had some struggles dealing with the Cologne front seven in their opener, at guard in particular, so this is probably the best signing possible to fill that hole. The 29-year-old brings experience in the ELF as well as GFL and CFL size, power, versatility all over the offensive line and athleticism to open up the creativity of the offense.

Overall, there are many talented players in all of these positional rankings, and it is because there are multiple players with CFL and CFL Combine experience we will be seeing better overall line play. While these five players stand out, there are many others to keep an eye on as the season progresses.

