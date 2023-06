Obituary of Qualin Campbell and David Karels: Killed in Colorado Police-Involved Homicide

The image displays a maximum resolution default picture at https://i.ytimg.com/vi/P2pAT9Mzn_o/maxresdefault.jpg. The news of Qualin Campbell and David Karels’ demise in a police-involved killing in Colorado is highlighted in the obituary.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook