Nittany Lions.: Penn State Ranked Among Top 5 Most Desired Colleges by 2024 Wide Receivers

Penn State ranked among the top 5 for highly sought-after 2024 WRs.

The Penn State football program and fans have been concerned about the depth and youth at the wide receiver position since the offseason. Despite attempting to add receivers through the spring transfer portal, the team was unsuccessful and will enter the season with depth concerns. To avoid this issue in the future, consistent recruiting of the position is necessary. Four-star wide receiver Nick Marsh, who was previously committed to Michigan State, could be a valuable addition to the team. Marsh, a 6’3″ 198-pound prospect from Michigan, has narrowed his list down to five schools, including Penn State and Michigan State. The Nittany Lions are favored to land Marsh, who is scheduled to visit the campus for the second time this weekend. His commitment is expected in July.

