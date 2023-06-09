Nittany Lions: Penn State Ranked Among Top 5 Most Desired 2024 Wide Receivers

Penn State Ranked Among Top 5 for Desired 2024 Wide Receiver

The Penn State football program has been focused on the wide receiver position since the offseason began due to concerns about depth and an influx of young players. Despite attempts to add wide receivers during the spring transfer portal, the team is still entering the season with depth concerns. One solution to this problem is to consistently recruit the position, and the Nittany Lions have their sights set on 2024 four-star wide receiver Nick Marsh. Marsh, a 6’3″ 198-pound prospect from Michigan, was previously committed to Michigan State before decommitting and reopening his recruitment. He recently narrowed down his list of schools to five, with Penn State and Michigan State making the cut along with Oregon, Pittsburgh, and Kansas. According to On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine, Penn State is the favorite to land Marsh with an 81.3% chance. Marsh is scheduled for an official visit to State College this weekend, and his commitment is expected to come in July.

