Netflix Top 10 Shows featuring Arnold Schwarzenegger: Two of Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Shows are in the Netflix Top 10

Two of Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Shows Rank in the Netflix Top 10

Arnold Schwarzenegger, who was known for his movie career, has recently gained attention for his television work. He starred in FUBAR, an action comedy show on Netflix about a CIA agent nearing retirement, which quickly became a hit. Shortly after, Netflix released a documentary series titled Arnold, which explores Schwarzenegger’s extensive career. Both FUBAR and Arnold are currently on the Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list, with Arnold taking the fifth spot and FUBAR remaining at number three. The rest of the list includes shows such as Manifest, The Ultimatum: Queer Love, and All American.

