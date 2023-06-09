NCAA Championships: Bogard Makes Top 20 Finish: NCAA Championships: Bogard Achieves Top 20 Finish

NCAA Championships: Bogard Secures Top 20 Finish

Youngstown State senior pole vaulter Erin Bogard represented her university at the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships in Austin, Texas. She finished in 19th place, earning Honorable-Mention All-America honors for her impressive top-20 finish. This is the best result by a YSU women’s athlete in the history of the NCAA Championships. Despite a shaky start missing her first attempt at 4.00m, Bogard cleared the height to remain in the competition with 20 other athletes. At the 4.15m height, she missed on all three tries, which proved to be a tough hurdle for many participants, as only 14 athletes advanced, and six were eliminated. Out of the 23 athletes in the event, three failed to record any height. Bogard tied with Florida Atlantic’s Filippa Miller, who also cleared her second chance at 4.00m but missed on three attempts at 4.15m. Youngstown State’s Zach Gehm will be the third and final athlete to compete at the NCAA Outdoor Championships in the discus event, scheduled for Friday at 8:35 p.m. Eastern/7:35 p.m. Central.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

