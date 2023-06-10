“MTG Artifact Deck”: Top 10 Artifact Cards in MTG for June 2023

Top 10 Most Powerful MTG Artifact Cards (June 2023)

Artifacts play a crucial role in the world of Magic: The Gathering, and it’s difficult to imagine a game of Commander without mana rocks, equipment, and other powerful artifacts. Some of the most iconic and dominant cards in the game’s history are artifacts, particularly those that offer efficient mana acceleration at little to no cost. With so many exceptional artifacts to choose from, narrowing down the top 10 best MTG artifact cards of all time (as of June 2023) is no easy feat.

At number 10 is Skullclamp, a card that feels like a design flaw. While the equipped creature receives a -1 toughness penalty, when paired with one-toughness creatures, Skullclamp transforms into a powerful draw engine. This card is a staple in Death and Taxes-style decks, as well as those featuring token producers like Sai, Master Thopterist. However, the ways to exploit Skullclamp are numerous, resulting in its ban in both Modern and Legacy formats.

Number 9 goes to Trinisphere, a deceptively simple-looking card that can quickly turn the tide of a game. While it affects both players, decks built to capitalize on Trinisphere’s abilities can make it incredibly oppressive. In older formats like Legacy, Mono-Red Prison decks abuse the card alongside Ancient Tomb and Chrome Mox to play it on turn one, locking out their opponents from casting spells. In Vintage, Mishra’s Workshop can cast Trinisphere on turn one alone. The card is restricted in Vintage for good reason.

At number 8 is Mana Vault, which provides a burst of mana for one turn, but then remains in play without untapping. It can be untapped for four mana on your upkeep or cause you to take one damage. While it’s effective in decks that can utilize the mana boost in a single turn, Mana Vault remains banned in Legacy and restricted in Vintage. It’s a bit more narrow than other mana accelerants but still essential to Artifact-centric decks.

Chalice of the Void comes in at number 7, a powerful card that can shut down specific strategies entirely. As with Trinisphere, Chalice’s potency increases in older formats where there are more cards to target. In Modern, it can prevent Cascade decks from casting Living End or Crashing Footfalls, while in Legacy, it’s a nightmare for anyone trying to cast Brainstorm. Its versatility and broad applications make it an excellent hate-piece.

At number 6 is Mox Opal, the first of the zero-mana accelerants on this list. It’s a staple in any Artifact-focused deck where it’s legal. In Legacy, it’s a crucial component of the Eight-Cast strategy, which relies on playing cheap Artifacts to maximize the power of Urza’s Saga and other draw spells. While it requires three Artifacts to enable it, Mox Opal counts itself, and with access to original Moxen and Black Lotus, it’s easy to achieve.

The number 5 spot goes to Time Vault, a combo piece that’s restricted in Vintage and banned in Legacy. On its own, Time Vault doesn’t do much, but when paired with Manifold Key, it becomes an infinite turn generator. The combo is easy to set up, making it a potent threat in Vintage decks.

At number 4 is Mana Crypt, a card that provides immediate access to two colorless mana at no cost. Unlike Mana Vault, it untaps every turn cycle, but there’s a catch: every turn, you must flip a coin, and if you lose, you take three damage. While it’s an excellent accelerator, it’s less versatile than the top three artifacts on this list.

Overall, MTG’s artifact roster is vast and varied, offering players countless options for crafting powerful decks. These top 10 artifacts represent some of the game’s most potent and iconic cards, but there are undoubtedly many more powerful artifacts yet to come.

