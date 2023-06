Disqualification of Miyu Kato and Aldila Sutjiadi for Hitting Ballgirl at French Open 2023: Latest News on Miyu Kato

In the news regarding Miyu Kato, and Aldila Sutjiadi, they have been disqualified from FRENCH OPEN 2023 due to hitting a ballgirl. A picture of the incident can be seen at https://i.ytimg.com/vi/lDbuJG6NO88/maxresdefault.jpg.

