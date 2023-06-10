Missy Elliott: Queen of Hip-Hop: “Ranking the Top 5 Female Rappers Who Have Made a Significant Impact”

In today’s hip-hop industry, female rappers have become as popular as their male counterparts, with artists like Cardi B, Ice Spice, Latto, Coi Leray, and Megan Thee Stallion dominating the charts. However, this was not always the case, and the success of these women was made possible by the trailblazing female rappers who came before them. Throughout hip-hop’s 50-year history, there have been a few iconic women in each generation who broke through barriers and left a lasting impact on the industry. Here, we celebrate the five most influential female rappers of all time.

1. Nicki Minaj – Known as “The Queen,” Nicki Minaj has been a dominant force in rap since the late 2000s. With hits like “Super Bass,” “Starships,” and “Anaconda,” as well as unforgettable feature verses on songs like Kanye West’s “Monster” and Justin Bieber’s “Beauty and a Beat,” Minaj has solidified her place as one of the greatest female rappers of all time.

2. Lauryn Hill – With her 1998 debut album “The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill,” Lauryn Hill made an impact on hip-hop that cannot be duplicated. The album has stood the test of time and continues to inspire some of the industry’s most prominent artists, including Drake, Cardi B, and Kanye West.

3. MC Lyte – New York’s MC Lyte became the first solo female rapper to release a studio album with “Lyte as a Rock” in 1988. The album contained hits like “10% Dis” and “Paper Thin,” paving the way for Lyte to release seven more albums later in her career. In 1996, her highest-charting songs ever, “Keep On, Keepin’ On” and “Cold Rock a Party,” were at the peak of her powers.

4. Missy Elliott – Missy Elliott and her producing partner Timbaland helped hip-hop transition into the new millennium with hits like “Sock It 2 Me,” “Hot Boyz,” “Get Ur Freak On,” and “Work It.” The duo cemented themselves as one of the greatest tandems in rap history.

5. Queen Latifah – Queen Latifah was one of the first rappers, male or female, to demonstrate how to make themselves marketable in other forms of entertainment. While her 1993 single “U.N.I.T.Y.” and 1994 hit “Just Another Day…” were charting, Latifah was also starring in the legendary FOX sitcom “Living Single.” Her multi-hyphenate career has had a lasting impact on the rap and music industry, inspiring artists to explore other creative avenues.

These five women have left a lasting impact on the hip-hop industry, paving the way for female rappers today and inspiring generations to come.

