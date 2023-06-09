Miami selects top-rated junior college prospect.: Top-5 JUCO prospect commits to Miami

Top-5 JUCO prospect commits to Miami.

Miami football program has received a commitment from Demetrius Freeney, a highly rated JUCO (Junior College) football prospect from College of San Mateo. Freeney, who stands at 6-1 and weighs 185 pounds, announced his decision to join the Hurricanes on social media. In his tweet, Freeney expressed his gratitude towards God, his parents, coaches, and teammates, who played a crucial role in shaping him into the person he is today. According to 247Sports, Freeney is ranked as the fourth-best JUCO prospect in his class. He had also received offers from other leading football programs, such as Oklahoma, Colorado, Louisville, and Indiana.

Freeney’s highlights from his freshman season can be viewed on Hudl, a popular video hosting platform for sports. In his tweet, Freeney used the hashtags #GoCanes and #LLCoop, expressing his excitement to join the Miami Hurricanes and his appreciation for his former coach, Coop. In addition, Freeney thanked his grandparents, who are no longer with us, for their support and love. He also thanked his former coaches, including @coach_cristobal, @canesfootball, @coachlguidry, @coach_addae, @dtrain2901, @coachfield, and @coachjuann, for their guidance and support.

Freeney’s commitment to Miami is a significant boost for the program, as he is expected to make an immediate impact on the field. With his speed, agility, and exceptional ball skills, Freeney is likely to become a key player in Miami’s defense. His arrival will undoubtedly be eagerly awaited by the Miami Hurricanes’ fans, who are anticipating a successful season ahead.

