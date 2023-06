Henry Parrish Ranked No. 14 in Miami Hurricanes’ Top 50 Post-Spring Players 50-1 Countdown

CaneSport, a popular source for Miami Hurricanes news and analysis, has released its list of top 50 post-spring players for the team. Checking in at number 14 is none other than Henry Parrish. Known for his incredible speed and agility on the field, Parrish is a force to be reckoned with on the Hurricanes’ offense.

