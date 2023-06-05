Memorial Plans for Late Bling Empire Star Anna Shay, Who Passed Away at 62

Possible rewritten titles:
– Anna Shay, Star of “Bling Empire,” Passes Away at 62; Funeral Arrangements Announced
– Remembering Anna Shay: “Bling Empire” Star Dies at 62, Memorial Service Being Planned
– Anna Shay, Iconic Figure of “Bling Empire,” Mourned after Passing at 62; Memorial Plans Underway
– Farewell to Anna Shay: “Bling Empire” Celebrity Anna Shay Dies at 62, Funeral and Memorial Details Revealed
– “Bling Empire” Star Anna Shay Dies at 62, Leaves Legacy of Glamour and Charisma; Funeral Service Set
– Anna Shay, Beloved Cast Member of “Bling Empire,” Dies at 62; Fans Pay Tribute as Memorial Service Is Organized
– Anna Shay, Larger-than-Life Personality of “Bling Empire,” Passes Away at 62; Community Gathers for Funeral and Memorial
– “Bling Empire” Loses a Star: Anna Shay Dies at 62, Sparks Outpouring of Grief and Remembrance; Funeral and Memorial Updates
– Goodbye to Anna Shay: “Bling Empire” Star Dies at 62, Leaves Fans and Friends Devastated; Plans for Funeral and Memorial Unfold
– Anna Shay, Memorable Character of “Bling Empire,” Dies at 62; Funeral and Memorial to Honor Her Life and Legacy
Anna Shay, a star of the show “Bling Empire”, has passed away at the age of 62. Plans for her memorial are currently underway. A picture of her can be seen at the link: https://i.ytimg.com/vi/VJIbF8HUubE/maxresdefault.jpg.