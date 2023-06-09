Massachusetts Haunted Houses: Haunted Homes: Massachusetts Ranked Among the Top 5 States

Haunted Homes: Massachusetts Among the Top 5 States in the United States

Massachusetts has a long and rich history, making it no surprise that the state is known for having some rumored haunted spots. However, what may be surprising is that when it comes to buying a home in Massachusetts, there is a relatively high probability that the house you’re looking to buy might just be haunted. According to Home Advisor, Massachusetts has the 5th highest probability of a “haunted home” being purchased, based on the number of homes for sale and the number of “creepy homes”. Although it’s not easy to determine hard facts when it comes to destinations that are “said” to be haunted, The Wayside Inn in Sudbury is one such historic hotel that locals claim is still haunted by the ghost of Jerusha Howe, who reportedly plays ghostly tunes through the middle of the night. Other examples of “haunted homes” in Massachusetts include the Fairbanks House in Dedham and the Historic Lizzie Borden House in Fall River. With a haunted probability of 23.5 percent, those in the market for a new home in Massachusetts should do some research on the history of the property before making a purchase.

