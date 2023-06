Sanjeev Jeeva, an associate of Mukhtar Ansari, killed in Lucknow court firing in real time.

The article features a picture of the scene with the caption “LIVE, Mukhtar Ansari’s associate Sanjeev Jeeva is fatally shot in Lucknow’s Court Firing.” The image source is provided as “https://i.ytimg.com/vi/_BVUAEQoRCI/maxresdefault_live.jpg”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook