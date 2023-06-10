LSU cornerback Ondre Evans climbing Top 100 DB rankings.: Ondre Evans helps LSU climb the rankings for Top 100 DBs.

Ondre Evans, Top 100 DB, Considers LSU as a Promising Option.

On3’s Top 100 prospect for 2024, Ondre Evans, a defensive back from Nashville, Tennessee made quite an impression at the LSU Elite Camp on Wednesday. With his exceptional skills on the field, it is no surprise that he has earned this prestigious title. As evidenced by his performance at the camp, Evans has the potential to become a top-tier player in the world of college football.

Furthermore, his impressive abilities have been captured in a striking image found at https://on3static.com/uploads/dev/assets/cms/2023/06/09160702/Ondre-Evans1.jpg. This picture showcases Evans as a formidable force on the field, ready to take on any challenge that comes his way. It serves as a testament to his hard work and dedication towards achieving his goals.

In conclusion, Ondre Evans is a rising star in the world of college football, and his performance at the LSU Elite Camp further solidifies his place as a Top 100 prospect for On3. With his exceptional talent and drive, there is no doubt that he will continue to make waves in the sport and achieve great success in the years to come.

