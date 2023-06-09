Louisiana’s Jordan Brown, an All-Sun Belt big man, transfers: Louisiana’s All-Sun Belt big man, Jordan Brown, enters transfer portal and makes top 50 college basketball transfer rankings.

Jordan Brown, All-Sun Belt Big Man from Louisiana, Joins Transfer Portal, Ranked in Top 50 College Basketball Transfers

Jordan Brown, a star center from Louisiana’s Sun Belt Tournament title team, has entered the transfer portal as a graduate transfer with one season left to play. Brown, who played for three schools during his five-year college basketball career, immediately becomes one of the top available players on the transfer market after guiding the Ragin’ Cajuns to their first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2014 and earning first-team All-Sun Belt honors. The 6-foot-11 former Nevada and Arizona big man averaged 19.3 points and 8.6 rebounds for Louisiana this past season.

Due to his traditional redshirt season for 2019-20 while transferring from Nevada to Arizona, and because the 2020-21 season did not count against anyone’s eligibility amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Brown is eligible for a sixth season. The May 11 portal entry deadline did not apply to Brown since he is a graduate transfer.

Although not an outside shooting threat or elite rim protector, Brown is a proven interior scorer with the ability to play in a high-major league. He earned Pac-12 Sixth Man of the Year honors at Arizona in the 2020-21 season while averaging 9.4 points and 5.2 rebounds, and should have numerous connections across the sport’s landscape after ranking as a five-star prospect in the Class of 2018. With over 1,700 Division I players hitting the portal before the entry deadline for non-graduates, Brown is one of the top 50 names to know and is being closely tracked by CBS Sports.

As for other notable transfers, Michigan’s Hunter Dickinson is headed to Kansas, while Oral Roberts’ Max Abmas is joining Texas. Other top transfers include Oregon’s Kel’el Ware to Indiana, Baylor’s LJ Cryer to Houston, Houston’s Tramon Mark to Arkansas, Creighton’s Ryan Nembhard to Gonzaga, Arizona’s Kerr Kriisa to West Virginia, Syracuse’s Jesse Edwards to West Virginia, Texas Tech’s Jaylon Tyson to California, and Stanford’s Harrison Ingram to North Carolina. VCU’s Ace Baldwin is also following former coach Mike Rhoades to Penn State.

