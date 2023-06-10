LIV Golf underdogs at 2023 US Open: Top 5 Underdog LIV Golf Players to Keep an Eye on at the 2023 US Open

Top 5 Under-the-Radar LIV Golfers to Keep an Eye on at the 2023 US Open

As the year’s third major, the US Open is just days away, set to commence on Thursday, June 15 at The Los Angeles Country Club. The coveted event boasts the attendance of top golfers from around the world, including Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm, and Rory McIlroy, who currently hold the top three spots in the world rankings.

This year’s US Open is particularly exciting as LIV Golf Nation players and PGA Tour players will compete on the same course for the first time since the two series merged. Fans are eagerly anticipating the event, with many curious to see how the players from both leagues will stack up against each other.

Recently, LIV Golf Nation revealed its top five sleeper picks for the US Open. These players, while not necessarily favorites to win the event, are expected to perform well and potentially make headlines.

The first sleeper pick is Sebastian Munoz, the newest member of LIV Golf, who turned pro in 2015 and has won four professional events in his career. Munoz’s best finish at the US Open was in 2022, where he tied for 14th place. Next on the list is Carlos Ortiz, who has played in all four major events but has yet to win a major title. He finished in 52nd place at the US Open in 2019.

Sergio Garcia is the third sleeper pick, having qualified for the major tournament during Monday’s qualification last month. Garcia has won one major event in his career and finished third at the US Open in 2005. He has won 36 professional events, including 11 PGA Tour events, before transitioning to compete on the LIV Golf series, where he has won 16 European Tours and reached number 2 in the world rankings.

Mito Pereira, who joined LIV Golf in 2023, is the fourth sleeper pick. Although he has not had a remarkable record at the US Open, Pereira has finished third at a major event. He played at the Masters earlier this year and finished in 43rd place. Pereira is eager to win his first major of his career after winning 10 professional events, including three Korn Ferry Tours, since turning pro in 2015.

Finally, Patrick Reed rounds out the top five sleeper picks. Reed turned pro in 2011 and has won nine professional events, including the 2018 Masters, and finished fourth at the US Open. He played at the Augusta event earlier this year and finished in the top 10. With high hopes for the American golfer, fans are eager to see how he performs at the US Open.

Overall, the US Open promises to be an exciting event, with top golfers from around the world competing for the coveted title. Fans will be closely watching the performance of both LIV Golf and PGA Tour players, with many curious to see who will come out on top.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

